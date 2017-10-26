Milestone Community Launches Kickstarter Contest

Milestone Systems, a provider of open platform IP video management software (VMS), launched its second annual Milestone Community Kickstarter. The initiative is designed as a collaboration with the open platform community of partners and customers to promote and support innovation, including funding for development activities and go-to-market assistance for new concepts from their infancy.



“We are pleased to sponsor the Milestone Community Kickstarter Contest once again and look forward to hearing about all the innovative ideas that are out there,” said Bjørn Skou Eilertsen, CTO, Milestone Systems. “This competition is very important to us and our community in our quest to identify unique solutions in video management, security surveillance and beyond security that can plug in to the Milestone XProtect VMS portfolio.”



The contest is open to any individual or organization that has a unique idea. It may be a piece of code to improve physical security at a small retail shop; a concept to help kids learn better at school or do better in sports; a way to monitor patterns for improvements in production, logistics, transportation, construction or agriculture; a simple but important aid for patients and the elderly. The only requirements are that the idea must be the contestant’s own intellectual property and that the solution be created using the free Milestone Integration Platform Software Development Kit (MIP SDK). The winner will receive a prize valued at $65,000 including:

cash prize of $10,000;

solution design review and feedback;

development support of the prototype;

Milestone Solution certification of the selected solution; and

marketing support and exposure.



Five finalists will be announced in December and given free entry and an exhibitor booth at the Milestone Integration Platform Symposium 2018 (MIPS) event to begin their community discovery journey, and the winner will be revealed at MIPS 2018 to be held in Las Vegas, February 19-22.



Deadline for entering submission is November 30th, 2017. Learn more and join the contest via our Community Kickstarter Contest 2018 webpage: www.milestonesys.com/contest.