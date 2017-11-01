3xLOGIC’s Software Release Integrates Video & Access Control
3xLOGIC Inc. announced the release of the latest version of its VIGIL Client software. VIGIL Client 10 now offers seamless integration with Infinias CLOUD or Infinias Access Control local servers. Users can monitor doors in the Client tree view and can access live video (if a camera is available) as well as view events and people associated with those doors. Tools within the Client allow users to perform momentary unlocks, view live events, and search past events. VIGIL Client 10 now offers a unique set of improved features and benefits. Highlights include advanced reporting features such as heat mapping, restricting and locking video, and VIGIL Analog and PoE Settings, which allow users to manage analog cameras and PoE switches from a single unified interface. There are no wires from the access control system to the video system, all data exchange is through the software. Total ease of installation is achieved with an automated, cloud-based programing tool. Simply scan a QR code from a smartphone and installation is virtually complete.
3xLogic Inc. | www.3xlogic.com
