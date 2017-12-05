EvoStream Launches Next-Generation Server and Video Streaming Software
EvoStream 2.0 revamps the user experience with a new interface, H.265 support, improved HTML5 playback and Android/iOS streaming apps to address emerging markets including virtual reality and augmented reality, while retaining core embedded technical competencies for OEMs. The initial EMS release exceled in helping OEMs in the security, video surveillance and audio-visual markets integrate live streaming video to and from a variety of connected devices, appliances and services. EvoStream 2.0 retains these superior processing capabilities while dramatically strengthening the user experience. This starts with a fully revamped, browser-based user interface that accelerates the learning curve of working with EvoStream, with all functions and features immediately accessible and self-contained within the new API wizard.
EvoStream | www.evostream.com
