B Safe Acquires Ocean Security Systems

B Safe Inc., a regional provider of security and fire alarms to Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, acquired substantially all the assets of Ocean Security Systems Inc. in Toms River, N.J.

Ocean Security Systems is a perfect match for B Safe for several reasons, said Philip Gardner, B Safe president the company said in press release: its location in B Safe’s territory, company culture and its commitment to “total customer satisfaction.”

For more than 38 years, B Safe reported, its mission has remained the same: “To provide integrated electronic security and life safety solutions to businesses, government and homes. Utilizing cutting edge technology and quality-engineered products, along with experienced and outstanding customer service, to help ensure the safety of our clients.”

This acquisition was assisted by John Colehower of Mergers & Acquisitions LLC.

