Robotic Assistance Devices Partners with PSA Network

On the Move Systems’ wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) will make its S5 security guard robot available to members of PSA Security Network.

“Robotics is the wave of the future, and PSA strives to be a leader in the delivery of cutting-edge technologies,” said Bill Bozeman, president and CEO, PSA. “RAD enables PSA integrators to deliver advanced solutions that streamline efficiency, are cost effective and strengthen overall security. We are excited to have the opportunity to add RAD to our rich portfolio of technology partners.”

RAD robotics allows organizations to augment the value of traditional manned guarding services with high-tech robotics. Through the incorporation of advanced analytics and strategic technology integrations, the artificial intelligence solutions created by RAD accelerate deep learning, automate the security patrol process and build situational awareness for leaders and first responders in the event of an incident, the company described.

“We’re excited to offer our robotic solution through another channel as part of PSA’s expansive integrator network, allowing us to expand our market reach and educate more end users on how these solutions can solve today’s most complex security problems,” said Steve Reinharz, president and CEO of RAD. “PSA members will now have the ability to not only offer a cutting-edge technology to their customers, but also add additional revenue to their business through our robots-as-a-service model.”

