Waypoint Announces Cloud Platform Partnerships to Provide Hosted Analytic Solutions

Waypoint announced strategic partnership agreements with two subscription-based cloud offering platforms, Virtusa and StreamOne Enterprise (formerly Avnet / TechData), as well as certified expertise with Amazon Web Services (AWS). These platforms will help Waypoint clients to eliminate the capital expense associated with the hardware and software needed to deliver data management and analytics projects, while also reducing the burden on their existing IT departments.

The announced platform partnerships enable Waypoint to design and manage solutions as they are migrated from on-premise to a hosted/managed environment, at a monthly operational expense.

Bill Crowell, CEO of Waypoint, said, “Waypoint has responded to the market demand. Our vision is to continue to grow our managed service offering and introduce more hosted analytic applications to the market.”

Visit www.waypointco.com for more information.