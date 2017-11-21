Stabilitas Announces National Science Foundation Award
Stabilitas Intelligence Communications Inc., a developer of AI-powered tools for the security industry, has received a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II award of $750,000. This will serve to support the development of the company’s AI-powered security platform. Stabilitas provides tools that read and aggregate open source information, making it easier to find and summarize intelligence in real time.
“With the use of AI, we are seeking to fundamentally change how organizations solve security challenges and put greater emphasis on user experience and the power of community,” said CEO Greg Adams. “We know we’re on the cutting edge for the security industry, and it’s great to see the National Science Foundation award reflect that.”
Visit www.stabilitas.io for more information.
