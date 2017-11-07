BrainChip Will Demonstrate AI-Powered Video Analytics Technology at Milipol 2017

BrainChip Holdings Ltd., a developer of software and hardware accelerated solutions for advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications, will exhibit at Milipol 2017 in Paris, France, from the 21st to the 24th of November.

Milipol Paris is one of the largest homeland security conferences, attracting over 24,000 visitors from 143 countries. BrainChip is co-exhibiting with one of its commercial customers, leading avionics and information technology systems provider, Rockwell Collins. BrainChip’s technology is embedded into Rockwell Collins’ Perimeter Surveillance Radar system (PSR). PSR is a high-resolution compact radar system that tracks and records intrusions in all weather conditions. BrainChip’s AI-powered technology enables the system to detect and identify human bodies, significantly reducing false alarms caused by plant or animal motion.

Live demonstrations of the BrainChip Studio software suite and Brainchip Accelerator hardware will be given throughout the event. BrainChip Studio employs a type of AI known as a spiking neural network, a form of neuromorphic computing, for high-speed pattern search and facial classification. BrainChip Accelerator is a computer plug-in (PCIe) card that represents the world’s first commercial hardware acceleration of this type of AI.

Hung Do-Duy, BrainChip’s vice president for European business development, said: “Artificial intelligence can now transform the speed and accuracy of video surveillance systems. It’s a privilege to have a joint presence at Milipol with these organizations, both of which share our passion for embracing innovative technologies to make the world a safer place.”

Visit http://www.brainchipinc.com for more information.