Iowa Hospital Unifies With Johnson Controls Security Management Platform
Johnson Controls has announced that the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC) has deployed the unified victor and C•CURE 9000 security management platform for robust, integrated management of the organization’s access control and surveillance operations.
A public teaching hospital affiliated with the University of Iowa, UIHC is a level 1 trauma center with seven buildings on its main campus and more than 200 outreach clinics throughout the state of Iowa. In addition to being recognized for its focus on its services and technology in the medical field, the organization has placed an emphasis on using technology to provide security and safety to its patients, visitors and 9,000 staff members.
Working in conjunction with its long-standing integrator partner, Control Installations of Iowa (CI3), UIHC is using a unified victor and C•CURE 9000 security management solution, hundreds of high-resolution Illustra IP cameras, and VideoEdge network video recorders (NVRs) to enable staff to view all security operations from one central interface.
“We are always looking at how to better utilize the technology that we have,” said Douglas Vance, interim security manager of safety and security at UIHC. “With UIHC’s security management solution and its technology-forward philosophy, the health care organization is well positioned to continue providing a high-level of security and safety for those coming in and out of its doors.”
UIHC’s complete security management solution allows the organization the flexibility of managing operations — regardless of building location — through one central operations center, as well as assign specific user groups door control and emergency lock down capabilities. With CI3’s help, UIHC has integrated C•CURE 9000 with the organization’s HR database for auto assignment of clearances and door access based on job position, as well as automatic removal of access. Such a move has saved the organization significant time over its previous manual processes.
