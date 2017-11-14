ISC East Opens in New York City

After an opening ceremony at the exhibit hall entrance led by the ISC team and SIA, ISC East is officially underway at the Javits Center in New York City where more than 250 exhibitors and thousands of industry professionals have come together for a show packed with educational opportunities, product training, and roundtable discussions about a variety of security topics.

The tradeshow is also offering SIA Education@ISC sessions with different theaters dedicated comprehensive security industry topics such as unmanned vehicles, connected security, cyber security and more, and will offer product training, a tech tank, security round tables and more.

ISC East is the Northeast’s largest converged security tradeshow, is at the Javits Center in New York today and tomorrow, November 15 and 16. The keynote will take place today at 2:00 p.m. and is sponsored by Altronix Corporation, a global provider of power and transmission solutions for professional security, surveillance, access control and fire applications. Former Commissioner of the NYPD and current Vice-Chairman at K2 Intelligence Ray Kelly will deliver this year’s keynote address at ISC East, sponsored by the Security Industry Association.

During this time, Kelly will give a 60-minute address that will discuss his development of the NYPD during the time immediately following 9/11, and will provide insights into today’s most pressing public safety and cyber threats, and how to protect against them. Featuring first-hand experiences and real-time examples, this year’s keynote session will help the ISC East audience gain new perspectives and arm them with the information to lead the security industry into the future.

ISC Events Industry Vice President Sherida Sessa said, “ISC East is the only industry event that offers full education program to attendees at no cost. We are thrilled to be able to add a speaker of Commissioner Kelly’s caliber to our November lineup. Commissioner Kelly was instrumental in NYC’s recovery from 9/11 and changed the way public safety is handled today.”

“ISC East continues to serve as a leading platform for attendees to gain unparalleled insight into the security technology needs of the public safety community. Attendees will certainly benefit from Commissioner Kelly’s perspective about today’s national security threats and how the NYPD under his leadership effectively redefined its relationship with the private sector and helped to keep countless communities safe from violent crime and terrorist attacks,” said Don Erickson, CEO of the Security Industry Association.

In addition to the keynote address, attendees can visit Tech Tank @ ISC East where technology vendors will pitch an innovative product, see the ISC East Featured Product Showcase, featuring the latest product launches from across the industry. Exhibitor product training workshops offer product demonstrations from select manufacturers, and special events will include the Crack the Tap Networking Reception (sponsored by Anixter, Tri-Ed and CLARK), SIA Honors Night, and the chance to meet New York Giants Running Backs Ahmad Bradshaw & Brandon Jacobs.

Another special event is the Security Masters Panel (sponsored by Anixter, Tri-Ed and CLARK), which will take place November 15, from 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. in room 1A27. During this event, select industry executives will form a Security Masters Panel that will cover industry trends and manufacturer insight.

This year's exhibitors encompass everything from video surveillance and access control to smart home technologies and unmanned security, making ISC East a comprehensive security event.

Attendees can download the official ISC East mobile app for access to the exhibitor list, interactive show floor map, new products, show specials and more (sponsored by ASSA ABLOY). Download the app for free at www.isceastmobile.com or visit the Apple App or Google Play Stores.