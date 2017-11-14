StarLink Connect Means Smart Business
The universal dual path alarm communicator with built-in Smart Hub is ideal for small & medium-size businesses for virtual keypad and notifications, Napco described. The device offers remote app control of security system, HVAC, cameras, lighting, refrigerated cases & more. It also offers virtual keypad programming/up/downloading of all top panel brands.
Napco | www.napcosecurity.com/starlink
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.