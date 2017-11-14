Video Mount Fits Flat Panels in Difficult Spots

Video Mount Products will feature a number of its flat panel and CCTV ceiling mount accessories during ISC East at booth # 633.

“All installs are different in one way or another, and many times there’s a unique situation that requires some quick thinking and an innovative product to make such an installation work, such as for suspended, truss, and cathedral ceilings,” said Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products.

Among the ceiling mount solution accessories VMP will feature during ISC East 2017 are the IBA-1 I-beam, the UA-1 unistrut adaptor, the CCA-1 cathedral ceiling adaptor, and the TCA-1 truss ceiling the SCM-1 suspended ceiling adaptor.

Video Mount Products | videomount.com