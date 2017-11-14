Industry InnovationsProduct Manufacturing/DistributionTrends & Industry Issues
See it at ISC East Booth 237

Video Verification Works With Nest

em24-isc
November 14, 2017
KEYWORDS video surveillance
Reprints
No Comments

EMERgency24 will be demonstrating its filtered response video verification service that now works with Nest cameras at ISC East Booth 237.

Attendees can “opt-in” to the EM24 Challenge to win cash. During ISC East, EMERgency24 will send a notification that the EM24 “Bad Guy” is on the show floor. The first person who responds to that notification with a picture of the EM24 Bad Guy will wins $50.

To experience the EM24 two-way alert platform attendees can text “ALERT” to 847-978-4939, or visit www.em24.us/alert

EMERgency24 | www.em24.us

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine. 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.