Video Verification Works With Nest

EMERgency24 will be demonstrating its filtered response video verification service that now works with Nest cameras at ISC East Booth 237.

Attendees can “opt-in” to the EM24 Challenge to win cash. During ISC East, EMERgency24 will send a notification that the EM24 “Bad Guy” is on the show floor. The first person who responds to that notification with a picture of the EM24 Bad Guy will wins $50.

To experience the EM24 two-way alert platform attendees can text “ALERT” to 847-978-4939, or visit www.em24.us/alert

