Nest Works with I-View Now to Offer Video Alarm Verification Services

Nest Labs Inc. announced a new partnership that enables Nest Pro security dealers to offer I-View Now video alarm verification service to their customers who have a Nest Cam security camera and any brand of alarm system installed. This will enable Nest Pro’s to unlock recurring revenue streams and deliver improved peace of mind to their customers.

“When speaking with our partners, we saw a clear opportunity to build stronger relationships with these dealers and create a great proposition for our joint customers. With video alarm verification from I-View, owners of any combination of Nest Cam security camera and any brand of security system won’t just get an alert on their phone — they’ll also get the peace of mind that comes with knowing that emergency responders are aware of their need.” said Gene LaNois, head of Nest’s Professional Channel.

Because it leverages cloud architecture and a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, I-View Now does not require any additional software or hardware in the monitoring station or for emergency responders. I-View Now works with security dealers from end-to-end, from defining markets, to end user pricing and sales training.

