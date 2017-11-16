Communicators Comply With Codes
NAPCO code-compliant StarLink dual path fire cell/IP communicators are ideal for every new and retrofit FACP installation, Napco described, for advanced cyber-secure fire alarm reporting in place of disappearing leased landlines. The communicators provide universal support for any brand 12V to 24V fire alarm control panel, reporting in Contact ID and 4/2. With broadest coverage footprint available in Verizon Network certified CDMA or GSM 3/4G models on the AT&T network, as well as mercantile models, all provide the most economical solution and for easy, versatile installation.
Napco | www.napcosecurity.com/starlink
