Speco Technologies Releases Cyber Hardening Guide

As part of its ongoing effort to communicate to customers and partners about its ongoing commitments in securing their products against cybercrimes, Speco Technologies developed a Security Hardening Guide as a tool to help educate customers and dealers on how to protect their video surveillance equipment against hackers.

The guide is an accumulation of best practices for hardware, software and network security measures to minimize any unwanted intrusions or breaches.

To download Speco’s Hardening Guide, go to: http://www.specotech.com/securityguide.