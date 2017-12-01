SDM TopicsColumnsInsider News & BusinessProduct Manufacturing/DistributionVideo Solutions

Speco Technologies Releases Cyber Hardening Guide

December 1, 2017
KEYWORDS cyber security / security integrators / security systems
Reprints
No Comments

As part of its ongoing effort to communicate to customers and partners about its ongoing commitments in securing their products against cybercrimes, Speco Technologies developed a Security Hardening Guide as a tool to help educate customers and dealers on how to protect their video surveillance equipment against hackers. 

The guide is an accumulation of best practices for hardware, software and network security measures to minimize any unwanted intrusions or breaches.

To download Speco’s Hardening Guide, go to: http://www.specotech.com/securityguide.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine. 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.