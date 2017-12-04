Uniview Holds Global Partner Summit

Uniview held the first global partner summit with the theme “Stronger Together” during CPSE Security Show in Shenzhen, China, on October 30, 2017, where more than 200 partners from all over the world gathered.

During the opening speech of the conference, Hermit Zhang, CEO of Uniview, said, “It’s been 12 years since Uniview started [a] video surveillance business in 2005, and the global video surveillance trend has changed a lot. But one thing that hasn’t change is our commitment to our partner and our ability to do amazing things together.”

Uniview puts innovation and quality first during the entire process of product research and development, the company said in a press release.

Uniview reported a compound annual growth rate of more than 100 percent for three consecutive years when its business covered more than 120 countries.

Ximen Yan, president of Uniview International Business Department, also shared Uniview’s plan for the future: “In the past 10 years, some players [rose] up and some went down. Uniview caught the chance and [grew] to be the No. 3 in China, and No. 7 worldwide. Now, a new [decade] is coming; the new age is the age of AI. To suit for the new technology, hardware and software will be changed, application and business model will be overturned, and the order in the whole industry will be converted. I think Uniview will be ready for these new challenges. We started to invest in AI technology research three years ago. A professional algorithm team built by more than 100 engineers has been ready,” Yan said, adding that Uniview will be able to offer mature solutions to the international market.

At the conference, four special guests from Australia, Iran and U.S. spoke. Each of these distributors shared their stories and sense of belonging to the Uniview family, the company described.

Uniview launched the new slogan for international market at the summit: Unlimited New View. Uniview said this slogan speaks to the company’s desire to depend on the “unlimited accelerated market, product and technology development,” adding that it will bring a new view to the whole industry ecosystem by enriching the local competitive market, balancing industry development and maximizing the benefit of all stakeholders.

