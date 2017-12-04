Adams Rite Unveils New Exit Devices
Adams Rite, an ASSA ABLOY Group brand, unveiled its new EX Series Exit Devices. They offer a sleek, flexible and installation-friendly solution featuring a universal hardware kit for aluminum, hollow metal, and wood applications and are available in three different lengths that can be easily cut in the field. The EX Series will launch with four models including the EX88 Interlocking Rim Exit Device, a robust and unique bolt design that interlocks the door to frame for enhanced strength and durability; the EX89 Pullman Rim Exit Device, which is compatible with Adams Rite preload capable 74R2 electric strikes and surface-mounted HES 9400 series electric strikes; the EX76 CVR Exit Device with concealed adjustable rods and latching assemblies designed for easy installation; and the EX80 Series Dummy Push Bar whose flexible design comes standard with two monitoring switches and is field-selectable for active or inactive configuration.
ASSA ABLOY | www.assaabloy.com
