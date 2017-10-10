New Emergency Exit Devices
Yale Commercial, an ASSA ABLOY group company, presents its latest 6100A series Emergency Exit Device. The 6100A series is a strong and reliable ANSI/BHMA Grade 1-certified emergency exit device that works seamlessly with a complete range of Yale exit device trims. It features a highly durable aluminum rail design and a built-in battery-powered alarm that sounds 90dB at 10 ft. The device features a secure rim latch that protects against unauthorized entry while providing quick, easy egress, as well as a red LED that flashes every 30 sec. when the device is armed. The emergency exit device is quick and easy to install and ideal for retrofit applications. It is designed and engineered to enhance loss prevention in any retail or restaurant setting.
Yale Commercial | www.yalelocks.com
