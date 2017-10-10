Industry Innovations

New Emergency Exit Devices

Emergency Exit Device
October 10, 2017
KEYWORDS access control / exit device
Reprints
No Comments

Yale Commercial, an ASSA ABLOY group company, presents its latest 6100A series Emergency Exit Device. The 6100A series is a strong and reliable ANSI/BHMA Grade 1-certified emergency exit device that works seamlessly with a complete range of Yale exit device trims. It features a highly durable aluminum rail design and a built-in battery-powered alarm that sounds 90dB at 10 ft. The device features a secure rim latch that protects against unauthorized entry while providing quick, easy egress, as well as a red LED that flashes every 30 sec. when the device is armed. The emergency exit device is quick and easy to install and ideal for retrofit applications. It is designed and engineered to enhance loss prevention in any retail or restaurant setting.
Yale Commercial | www.yalelocks.com

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine. 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.