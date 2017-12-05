LILIN Expands Camera Line with Outdoor IP Dome
LILIN Americas introduced a strong addition to its M-Series IP network cameras. With brilliant video quality, a 2.8 to 12mm varifocal-auto iris lens, 100db high dynamic range, and built-in Sense up+ low-light technology, the new MR6442AX IP 4MP dome camera is suitable for demanding outdoor installations in challenging lighting conditions. Intelligent Video Surveillance (IVS) functionality is a cornerstone of LILIN IP M-Series cameras. The MR6442AX IVS analytics include advanced motion detection, object counting and tripwire detection. The unit is outdoor-ready out-of-the-box with an IP66 rating for rain and dust resistance, making it perfect for perimeter protection where early detection of an intrusion attempt is critical. LILIN MR6442AX cameras deliver comprehensive coverage with sharp detail and multicast up to four configurable streams in H.264 and Motion JPEG at configurable frame rate and bandwidth.
LILIN | www.LILIN.us
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.