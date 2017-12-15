Boon Edam Announces 2018 Product Training Schedule

Boon Edam Inc., a global leader in security entrances and architectural revolving doors, announced an expanded product training schedule for 2018 that includes all scheduled factory trainings, roadshow trainings throughout the USA and Canada, and webinars. Technical training events are free of charge to Boon Edam partners and integrators and typically include two or three days of intensive product instruction and hands-on exercises that address the most common installation and maintenance issues in the field.

Roadshow Trainings bring in-depth product education direct to the partner’s region. Each session focuses on the installation, service, maintenance and overall care of manual and automatic revolving doors, including the most-in demand product, the Tourlock security revolving door.

Due to growing demand after the Roadshow’s 2016 inaugural year, Boon Edam has expanded the schedule to 10 locations in 2018. This year, Atlanta, Baltimore, Denver, Minneapolis, Montreal, Boston, Chicago, and Houston will all host a Roadshow training. There will also be two specialized training opportunities in the company’s technical training centers located in San Jose and New York.

Visit http://content.boonedam.us/2018-training-schedule for more information.