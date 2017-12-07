VAZATA Offers Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery as a Service at New Data Center Site in McKinney, Texas

VAZATA, a leader in managed hosting, colocation, Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and cloud managed services, announced the availability of Business Continuity Services that help businesses keep their operations running smoothly in the event of disruption due to severe weather, natural disaster, accidents, outages, or other causes.

The VAZATA Operations Center for Business Continuity (vOCBC) provides an affordable, dedicated workspace at a business-class 5,000-square-foot raised floor facility with redundant connectivity and 24/7 data access. The offering includes all utilities, 24/7 entry via dynamic key-card, high-speed Internet, conference and break rooms, business center resources, and 1 TB of virtual storage for up to five servers, with additional server licenses available.

“We are excited to welcome VAZATA to McKinney,” said Chad Walker, director of business development for McKinney Economic Development Corporation. “They bring high-quality jobs in a technology-focused industry, and that’s one of the many sectors MEDC strives to attract to our community.”

Lance Black, CEO of VAZATA, added, “VAZATA can provide everything from secure data center environments to office facilities and resources that mitigate risk to the organization. By offering this as-a-service, we help companies minimize the ‘cost of insurance’ to keep their business operating smoothly even in the face of a catastrophe.”

In addition, VAZATA provides data protection through off-site back-ups, image-based replication, geographically separated clustering, cloud-based disaster recovery services and more. As a FedRAMP authorized CSP, VAZATA offers a unique level of security, resilience, and compliance.

