ADT Introduces ADT Anywhere Mobile Services

ADT LLC, a provider of security and automation solutions for homes and businesses, announced the launch of ADT Anywhere, a new family safety service and mobile app built in conjunction with partner Life360. The new ADT Anywhere app offers customers peace of mind by combining Life360's proprietary family location technology, 24/7 crash detection and roadside assistance with professional panic response monitoring via ADT Canopy.

“We recognize the need to feel secure doesn’t stop at our customers’ front doors,” said Jay Darfler, senior vice president, emerging markets. “ADT Anywhere serves as a natural extension to our security services, empowering customers and their families to feel safe and secure, wherever life takes them. ADT Anywhere is more than just a family locator; it turns your smartphone into an on-the-go mobile security device with ADT’s 20,000 employees standing by to help, 24/7.”

Key features include:

Family Connectivity: Family map with always-on location and check-ins, private messaging to stay in touch, and 30 days of location history.

Safety Alerts: Automatic notices when loved ones arrive or depart designated places like home, work or school and when smartphone battery life is low.

Crime Awareness: Local crime alerts and sex offender information.

Personal Emergency Response: An integrated ADT Canopy panic button provides 24/7 professional emergency response from ADT.

In addition, ADT Anywhere provides peace of mind for the entire family when loved ones are on the road. Leveraging smartphone technology, accelerometers and Life360’s proprietary location technology, the app automatically detects speed, when phones are used during a drive or even when a car accident occurs. In the event of a detected crash, 24/7 live agent support will automatically dispatch emergency services to the location if necessary.

In 2014 alone, more than 220,000 teenagers were treated in emergency rooms for injuries suffered in motor vehicle crashes. Now, parents may rely on ADT Anywhere to receive driving-related notifications if a teen is using the phone while driving, is speeding or is involved in an accident. The app also offers 24/7 roadside assistance.

“Life360 is excited to partner with ADT to redefine the concept of personal security,” said Chris Hulls, Life360 CEO. “ADT Anywhere leverages the power of the smartphone to take something traditionally limited to the confines of a home and instead give consumers protection anytime and anywhere. This will enable ADT and Life360 to offer security to an entirely new segment of customers that were previously out of reach with legacy products.”

The app will be available to consumers summer 2017.

