Industry Mourns Death of Marc Mineau

CANASA announced Marc Mineau, CANASA president from 1989-1990, died May 25, 2017.

The organization said in a statement, “On behalf of CANASA’s board, staff and members, we offer our sincere condolences to Marc’s friends and family. Marc leaves a great legacy and many friends.”

Among his accomplishments, CANASA reported, Mineau was an entrepreneur and founder of various companies, a former president of CANASA, former president of SIA and an intellectual architect of ALAS (Latin America Security Association).

CANASA also added Mineau was awarded CANASA’s R.A. Henderson Award, and award given to members who have demonstrated extraordinary achievements within the security industry and who have made significant contributions to the advancement of the interests of the entire industry.

