Cook Security Group Breaks Ground on National Headquarters, Network Operations Center

Cook Security Group broke ground, on a new national headquarters and network operations center in Portland, Ore., on September 18, 2017.

Located next to the Portland International Airport and Portland’s MAX line, Cook will house roughly 150 of its more than 250 employees at the three-story, 26,000 square-foot building.

“After a long process, we are pleased to announce we are finally breaking ground in what we feel is the perfect area for our growing company,” said CEO and President Brian Cook. “With our focus on cybersecurity, remote technologies and managed services, we’ve built a network operations center within our headquarters, which combines our ongoing direction in technology with our traditional security service and product lines. Being near the Portland airport allows us to showcase our technologies to customers, fly in staff for training, and have additional room to grow and expand.”