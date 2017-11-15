CEDIA Breaks Ground on New Global Headquarters

CEDIA broke ground on November 8th for its new global headquarters in Fishers, Ind. CEDIA staff and leadership were joined by Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness and representatives of architecture firm American Structurepoint and Mayer Najem construction for the ceremony.



“We are incredibly excited about this next chapter for CEDIA,” said Dennis Erskine, CEDIA chairman. “The new global headquarters will be a wonderful facility for staff and members alike that truly represents the best our industry has to offer.”

The new CEDIA headquarters, which was announced in June, will be 40,000 square feet on three floors and is expected to cost $13.7 million. CEDIA plans to occupy 30,000 square feet, which will include staff office space, as well as a world-class training facility and an experience center. Ten thousand square feet will be made available for tenants.

“CEDIA staff and volunteers have been hard at work with the teams at American Structurepoint and Mayer Najem on all the planning aspects for our new building and we are very excited to be starting construction,” said Tabatha O’Connor, CEDIA acting president and CEO.



The new CEDIA headquarters will be built on a plot of land at 106th Street and Kincaid Avenue in Fishers. Fishers has become a popular area for tech-focused companies to put down roots, and has been named as one of the Best Places to Live by Money Magazine (2017), Time (2016), and Niche (2017) and was honored as Indiana’s 2016 Community of the Year.



The current building timeline estimates that the association will be able to occupy the space in November 2018.



CEDIA members interested in providing products and technical expertise to fully integrate the new global headquarters should contact newhq@cedia.org