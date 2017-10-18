Anixter Unveils Anixter University for Industry Professionals

Anixter announced its educational institution, Anixter University, designed to support industry professionals. The University offers an array of technical and standards-based information for contractors, integrators, end users and consultants.

Based on best practices gained through decades of experience, Anixter University organizes its technology curricula into colleges, and each college contains courses of varying technical levels, the company described.

Courses are provided at no cost and most are certified for BICSI Continuing Education Credits. They’re tailored to suit customers’ learning requirements and are delivered in a straightforward, unbiased way and in a variety of formats, including on-demand courses and live webinars. On-demand courses can be accessed at www.anixter.com/university. Anixter’s solution support team conducts training and technical Q-and-A sessions for larger groups via webinar. Customers may request group training through their Anixter sales representative.

All the courses address real-world problem solving in the markets that Anixter serves. Anixter University’s colleges span the Data Center College, Physical Security College, Building Technologies College and the Industrial Infrastructure College.

Anixter University’s Physical Security College is designed to help attendees gain an understanding of the various types of solutions available for corporate physical security systems, including video surveillance and access control systems. The courses aid in the development of comprehensive systems for a variety of corporate environments and applications by using the most recent hardware and software technologies.

The Building Technologies College educates attendees on the various types of building technology solutions they should consider when planning to renovate or build a new corporate facility or campus. The courses thoroughly cover subjects such as in-building wireless (IBW) systems (indoor extension of RF, cell and Wi-Fi coverage), copper and fiber cabling for IP/Ethernet data communications networks, passive optical LAN (POL), intelligent building management systems and unified communications systems.

The Industrial Infrastructure College teaches the various types of industrial infrastructure technology solutions to consider when planning to renovate or build a new industrial facility or campus. These courses aid in the development of comprehensive systems for a variety of industrial communications environments and applications using the most recent hardware and software technologies. They cover the basic principles of IP/Ethernet networking with a focus on the manner in which the new control protocols are best deployed in the industrial environments and applications.

Each college course is labeled with a level number indicating the degree of technical information contained in the course. The Level 100 courses are considered prerequisites to be completed prior to higher-level courses. Most of the courses offered are accredited with Continuing Education Credits (CECs) from BICSI and other professional organizations that can be used to aid attendees in maintaining their professional certifications. Course descriptions list the associated CEC information for which the course is qualified.

Classes last approximately 60 minutes and contain knowledge check questions to reinforce the concepts discussed. At the end of each course, the student is required to complete a quiz with an 80 percent correct score in order to be issued a completion certificate. This certificate may be submitted by the student to request that the CECs be applied to the student’s transcript.

Anixter, Tri-Ed and Clark Security don’t just offer education to its customers; they have a network of highly trained security specialists that stay up-to-date on the latest industry products, technologies and standards to help customers make informed decisions about the vast product offerings available in today’s rapidly changing security marketplace.

To view more course details or to register for an on-demand class, visit www.anixter.com/solutions/university.

