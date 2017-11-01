LTS Introduces the Platinum Network Video Doorbel
Home security starts at the front door with the LTS Platinum Network Video Doorbell, LTK6128W-WIFI. For premier surveillance recording, the video doorbell is compatible with LTS NVRs and DVRs, and offers benefits of on-board storage utilizing up to a 128GB on a microSD card. Built-in two-way audio allows end users to hear and speak with visitors at their door using the mobile app, LTS Connect. The video doorbell offers 180-deg. panoramic viewing, leaving nothing unnoticed and fully secured. It supports Wi-Fi for an easy and clean installation, and adds value by enhancing HD-TVI and network IP solutions. The video doorbell is rated IP54, and can handle outdoor daytime and nighttime conditions. The Platinum Network Video Doorbell includes four different colored plates to match the video doorbell to any home.
LTS | www.ltsecurityinc.com
