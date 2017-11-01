Parks Associates Offers Free Cyber Security White Paper
Market research organization Parks Associates has made available for download the free white paper Cybersecurity: Turning Necessity into Business Opportunity.
This white paper provides an overview of current content security systems and identifies the pain points in the transition from content security to big data security, Parks Associates described. It includes the following topics:
- content security tactics for digital video services;
- gaining consumer trust and promoting the value of sharing personal data;
- opportunities in deploying automated cyber security systems;
- supplemental revenue streams in data security; and
- expanding cyber security beyond the connected home.
To download the white paper, visit www.parksassociates.com/whitepapers/cybersecurity-2017-ET.
