Video Recap of the 2017 Rising Leaders Forum
The ESA Rising Leaders Forum took place in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Oct. 2-4. Participants, mentors and mentees gathered to take advantage of purposeful education, quality networking and dynamic teambuilding activities specifically designed for young industry professionals, the organization described. Take a look at some of the photos and videos from the event on the ESA Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ESAonline.
