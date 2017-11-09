Viakoo Solution Creates New RMR Opportunities for Integrators
November 9, 2017
Viakoo’s Automated System and Data Verification Solution is creating new and profitable Recurring Monthly Revenue (RMR) opportunities for security integrators. “The ability to proactively verify the operation of physical security systems provides systems integrators with added revenue while reducing costs from unnecessary maintenance calls. Users benefit from knowing that their physical security systems are operating as intended, while providing important documentation of operation for compliance and to reduce potential liabilities,” said Bud Broomhead, CEO, Viakoo. Viakoo’s automated solution incorporates advanced system analytics that provide early detection of system degradation or failures, a detailed diagnosis of the problem identified, and supplies a recommended course of action to ensure that the physical security systems remain operational. Additionally, the solution offers documentation of system performance and operation as is more frequently being mandated for compliance in some industries. The multi-client platform from Viakoo can be accessed remotely, via smartphone or PC, by authorized personnel, thus providing the added benefit of early notification or look-in capability by technical staff. Visit www.viakoo.com for more information.
