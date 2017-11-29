Hikvision Canada Kicks Off Cyber Security Road Show

Hikvision Canada Inc., a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and other emerging technologies, and a manufacturer of video surveillance products and solutions, has announced the launch of its cybersecurity road show. Cybersecurity Myths and Facts: Presented by Hikvision will take place in several locations across Canada (Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver) the week of Dec. 4-8, 2017.

“Our challenge here at Hikvision is the same as other video surveillance providers,” said Chuck Davis, Hikvision’s director of cyber security for North America. “The difference is that we are the No. 1 video surveillance provider in the world, so we believe it is our responsibility to be vigilant in terms of cyber security defense. It’s a formidable challenge but everyone here at Hikvision is onboard.”

Presented by Hikvision Canada Inc. and hosted by Davis, each road show event will consist of a two-hour interactive education session about cyber security, cyber threats and vulnerabilities, myths about the video surveillance industry, and best practices to mitigate those threats and vulnerabilities.

Attendance is free, but space is limited, so early registration is recommended. Interested parties can register here for one or more of the sessions below:

Montreal: Monday, Dec. 4, Theatre Marcellin-Champagnat

Toronto: Tuesday, Dec. 5, Living Arts Centre Mississauga

Calgary: Wednesday, Dec. 6, Cardel Theatre

Vancouver: Friday, Dec. 8, Shadbolt Centre of the Arts Burnaby

With more than 20 years’ experience building cyber security programs for large enterprise organizations, Davis holds seven U.S. Patents and numerous certifications, including the CISSP-ISSAP.

“We’re looking forward to bringing our cyber security resources directly to our clients and partners in Canada,” said Alex Asnovich, head of marketing for Hikvision North America.

Hikvision is planning a U.S. cyber security road show in 2018.

