Hikvision Launches Cyber Security Hotline

Hikvision USA Inc., a provider of video surveillance products and solutions, launched a cyber security hotline that Hikvision integrators, clients and technology partners can call for direct support related to cyber security concerns.

Hikvision encourages its partners to update all equipment to the latest available firmware. “Updating firmware is an effective way to safeguard equipment from cyberattacks and eliminate known vulnerabilities. Firmware updates are available on the Hikvision website,” said Chuck Davis, Hikvision director of cyber security for North America.

Partners can reach the Hikvision cyber security hotline directly by calling 626-723-2100, or by dialing the general technical support line at 866-200-6690, and pressing “5.” Cyber security support can also be provided via email at techsupport.usa@hikvision.com.

“Cyber security is Hikvision’s top priority,” said Jeffrey He, president of Hikvision USA Inc. and Hikvision Canada Inc. “Innovation and R&D are integral parts of our technology development, and continuous improvements to our cyber security support with this hotline solidify our commitment to secure our products even further.”

