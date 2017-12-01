Mosaic451 Launches Cyber Security Talent Training Program

Mosaic451, a cyber security services provider and consultancy, announced its Mosaic451 Cyber Candidate School Program. An intensive six-month program, it is designed to recruit, cultivate and deploy new cyber security talent, the company described.

Michael Baker, managing director at Mosaic451, said, “Our new program will help us accumulate top talent by offering candidates with the right aptitude and drive a direct path into the industry, regardless of their current experience with cyber security, and is a positive step forward in securing the future of the cyber security industry.”

Those who complete the six-month program will compete for an entry-level position within Mosaic451, with the opportunity to continue increasing their skill level through on-the-job training.