PSA Announces TEC 2018 Education Lineup and Conference Agenda

PSA, the world’s largest security and systems integrator cooperative, announced the education lineup and conference agenda for TEC 2018 to be held March 12-16, 2018, in Denver.

TEC, presented by PSA, is an education and networking event for all professional systems integrators in the security and audio-visual markets. For 2018, TEC gets “Amplified” at its new location at the Sheraton Downtown in Denver with more than 140 new education sessions for systems integrators serving the security and audio-visual markets, dedicated exhibit hours where more than 100 vendors will showcase their products and services, and new networking events that tap into the unique offerings of Denver.

This training venue is open to all industry professionals and is designed to meet the educational needs of all employees within an integrator’s organization with sessions serving disciplines including business management, sales and marketing, HR and recruiting, project management and operations, and installation and service. The education lineup will feature more than 140 courses, including 13 industry certification courses presented by leading manufacturers and industry associations, a learning path focused on recurring monthly revenue (RMR) topics, and more than 10 peer-led sessions from PSA committees. The education program will deliver sessions tailored to physical security and audio-visual integrators focused on emerging technologies, critical issues in the industry, and tool development to augment attendees’ knowledge needed to continue to drive these industries forward. A complete list of the education sessions can be found at www.psatec.com/sessions.

In addition to a comprehensive education offering, TEC will host more than 100 security and audio-visual manufacturers showcasing products and services during dedicated exhibit hours on March 14, 2018.

General registration opens on December 18, 2017. PSA members will have exclusive registration access starting on December 11, 2017. Discounted early bird pricing is available until January 19, 2018, for all attendees. For more information, visit www.psatec.com.