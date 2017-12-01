AES Corporation Names Patrick Moran New President & COO

AES Corporation, a manufacturer of long-range wireless private mesh radio alarm communication products and services, has named Patrick Moran as president and COO.

Moran brings strong leadership experience to AES with extensive knowledge of strategic implementation, project management, employee engagement, change management, global initiatives and organizational diversity, AES described. Moran’s appointment supports the company’s vision, mission and business plans to advance corporate goals and objectives. He will be providing expertise in strategy, operations and finance.

“This is an exciting time to join AES, which is rolling out strategic efforts to take the business to the next level and expand our security solution offerings through customer-driven innovation and service,” Moran said. “I’m honored to be coming onboard at this time of great momentum. I look forward to working with the entire AES team to drive long-term sustainable success for our customer partners and within AES.”

Prior to joining AES, Moran held high ranking positions and strategic advisory roles at investment banking, management consulting, renewable energy technology and non-profit companies.

