IDIS Launches Compact 4-Channel NVR
IDIS released its latest network video recorder, the DR-1204P, which packs an array of essential and easy-to-use features in a sleek, stylish design, appropriate for any space, the company described. The DR-1204P delivers IDIS signature quality, reliability and scalability, with specifications and benefits beyond those typically found in similarly sized offerings, according to IDIS. The DR-1204P supports up to 5MP high-definition recording and one month’s footage retention. It utilizes IDIS Intelligent Codec to deliver significant savings on bandwidth and storage. It has a compact and sleek design. The DR-1204P’s guaranteed future-proof scalability means customers can simply add more IDIS NVRs and cameras as their business grows. In addition, as with all IDIS DirectIP offerings, the company’s true plug-and-play technology reduces the burden of implementation and training time, while ensuring lower maintenance and energy costs and an extended product lifecycle. The new four-channel NVR also comes with totally cost-free VMS, IDIS Center and mobile apps.
IDIS | www.idisglobal.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.