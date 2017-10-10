Vanderbilt Boosts Cloud-Based Solution Offerings
Vanderbilt announced the addition of SPC Connect to its SPC product portfolio, a hosted cloud-based solution designed specifically for installers to monitor, manage and maintain SPC panels remotely from any location. The Vanderbilt SPC series of hybrid intrusion detection systems offer a cost-effective design and installation concept, with both wired and wireless capabilities for intrusion coverage. SPC can be tailored to small businesses, with applicability through large multi-national enterprise organizations. With the addition of SPC Connect to existing SPC systems, end users have the ability to update SPC panels remotely, saving time and money on dedicated site trips, or hardware and software upgrades. SPC Connect users can manage SPC panels, and perform operations and status checks across groups of systems, instantly and remotely.
Vanderbilt | www.vanderbiltindustries.com
