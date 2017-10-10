Multi-Point Locks Protect Critical Openings from Severe Wind
ASSA ABLOY introduced the Sargent FM7300 Series and Corbin Russwin FE6600 Series. These tornado-compliant, multi-point locks are engineered to withstand severe wind speeds and flying debris. The locks can be deployed to protect community shelters, safe rooms, corporate and educational facilities, healthcare and government campuses, 911 call stations, emergency operation centers, fire and rescue, police stations, and other public and first-responder facilities. The FM7300 Series and FE6600 Series are also ideal solutions to enhance security in traditional applications. They offer an optional indicator with a hold-back feature that allows for standard mortise lock operation throughout the day.
ASSA ABLOY | www.assaabloy.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.