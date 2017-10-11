U.S. Bank Stadium Welcomed Football Fans Through ASSA ABLOY Openings

The state-of-the-art U.S. Bank Stadium — home of the Minnesota Vikings — was ready for some football this year at the first Monday night game of the 2017 season where 66,606 fans entered the facility through the more than 1,500 doors and openings from ASSA ABLOY.

Completed last year, the flexibility of the 1.5 million square foot stadium campus allows U.S. Bank Stadium to serve as a true multipurpose stadium that can host football, soccer, baseball, basketball, motorsports, major concerts and other events.

A truncated construction time frame during 2015-16 provided the impetus for ASSA ABLOY and its Group brands to provide doors and hardware for the state-of-the-art stadium via pre-assembled openings. By providing ready-to-install openings, the project eliminated worry about on-site management of multiple components and saved time through a streamlined installation process.

The openings included products from ASSA ABLOY Architectural Door Accessories including McKinney hinges, Pemko accessories and Rockwood door trim; as well as products from group brands, including Curries hollow metal doors and frames, Sargent locks, exit devices and door closers, Medeco high security cylinders and keys, and Securitron access control components.

Along with the security and safety requirements of a facility this size, aesthetics also served as a prominent requirement. Doorways serve as constant contact points between people and the building and make strong and important design statements. Because of the broad range of ASSA ABLOY high quality design elements, there was no sacrifice to the overall look of the stadium, even with the pre-assembled openings and streamlined installation.

ASSA ABLOY provided this critical design element through Studio Collection levers from Sargent and matching hardware including McKinney hinges and Rockwood door pulls and stops.

“Having durable, commercial-grade hardware and doors available with stylish and specific options allow building designers to easily incorporate hardware into the overall aesthetics of a building,” said Tom Mayer, director of sales, ASSA ABLOY Door Security Solutions – North Central. “This attention to detail means designers on all projects, including the largest of stadiums, can provide safety and security without sacrificing the design continuum running through the facility.”

The result in Minnesota is a beautiful, secure, state-of-the art facility that is ready to welcome football fans all season long, and a packed schedule of exciting events for years to come.