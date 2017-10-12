Gillmore Security Completes Fifth Acquisition of 2017

Gillmore Security Systems Inc., ranked No. 73 on the SDM 100, has acquired Buckeye Electronics & Security Technology (B.E.S.T.) of Kirtland, Ohio, its fifth acquisition this year.

Throughout 2017, Gillmore Security has also acquired Digital Security of Lakewood, Ohio; Courtland Security of Shaker Heights, Ohio; Gen-X of Chardon, Ohio; and Santee Security of Willoughby, Ohio.

These fold-in acquisitions help Gillmore attain critical mass in geographies crucial to the continued expansion of the organization, the company reported in a press release. In addition to bringing over much of the personnel from the acquired companies, Gillmore has doubled its sales force and increased its internal office support personnel gearing for more growth in the future. “It is critical that we stay true to our values and maintain the staffing necessary to continue our tradition of Heroic Customer Service,” said Alan H. Gillmore III, CEO.

These acquisitions will allow Gillmore to expand its existing footprint as well as grow into several new territories in Northeast Ohio, the company described. “We are extremely excited to welcome not only our new customers but the amazing people that will join us as a result of these transactions,” Gillmore said.