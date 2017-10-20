Officers Using Drone Technology in Active Shooter Situations

Channel 5, an NBC affiliate out of the Dallas Fort Worth area, reported that officers have begun training with drones for active shooter situations.

Officers in North Texas for the first Texas Intelligence, Cyber, & Counterterrorism Conference watched a demonstration of a drone assisting in a mock active shooter situation. The drone hovered a few feet in front of officers as they made their way down a hallway, offering live feedback to the officers about what they were about to encounter.

Officials believe drones can offer peace of mind during certain life-and-death situations.

