Hikvision Launches Cyber Security Hotline

Hikvision USA Inc. announced the launch of a cyber security hotline that Hikvision security integrators, clients and technology partners can call for direct support related to cybersecurity concerns.

Hikvision encourages its partners to update all equipment to the latest available firmware. “Updating firmware is an effective way to safeguard equipment from cyberattacks and eliminate known vulnerabilities,” said Chuck Davis, Hikvision director of cyber security for North America.

Partners can reach the Hikvision cybersecurity hotline directly by calling 626-723-2100, or by dialing the general technical support line at 866-200-6690, and pressing “5.” Cyber security support can also be provided via email at techsupport.usa@hikvision.com.

Hikvision takes cybersecurity concerns with the utmost seriousness and takes diligent action to ensure that its products meet the standards of the security industry’s best practices.

“Cyber security is Hikvision’s top priority,” said Jeffrey He, president of Hikvision USA Inc. and Hikvision Canada Inc. “Innovation and R&D are integral parts of our technology development, and continuous improvements to our cybersecurity support with this hotline solidify our commitment to secure our products even further.”

