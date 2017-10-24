CGL Technologies Expanding Nationally

CGL Electronic Security Inc., an electronic security products and services provider, announced a strategic plan to grow their national business while continuing to deliver high-level and outstanding security services to clients and has opened its first office under the new CGL Technologies umbrella.

The new franchise group, CGL Technologies LLC, will partner with CGL Electronic Security Inc. based in

Westwood, Mass. This initiative will further increase their reach throughout the continental U.S. John Nemerofsky has been named president of the new company.

“The combination of CGL’s integration expertise and the history of John Nemerofsky’s success establishing new ventures will provide our clients the ability and confidence to use our services for all their locations,” said Ron Ludvigsen, CEO of CGL Electronic Security Inc.

The franchise model provides benefits to all parties involved, the company described. Franchisees will experience training and support assistance in funding, the selling power of the known and CGL Electronic Security’s well know and reputable brand, the use of an established business model, national and regional advertising campaigns and more.

“This partnership is also expected to result in greater efficiencies and significantly increase our market share,” said Nemerofsky.

The new Philadelphia office will be headed by security industry veterans Remo Patitucci and Jon McCormack. Their leadership will ensure success for the Philadelphia office of CGL Technologies, which will continue to service growth in a wide variety of vertical markets including property management, higher education, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and food distribution, among others, the company described.