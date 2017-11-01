New Hybrid Network Illuminators from Raytec
Raytec released its new range of VARIO2 IP hybrid illuminators that combine four key technologies into a single package. Each illuminator combines infrared, white-light, IP connectivity and PoE technology into a single networked package — designed to deliver the right light for any situation, at any time. VARIO2 IP Hybrid utilizes Raytec’s latest Platinum Elite twin-core SMT LEDs, which are individually more than 200 percent more powerful than previous generation LEDs. This allows Raytec to integrate all the performance of two full-size illuminators into one much smaller hybrid platform. VARIO2 IP Hybrid allows you to stay connected with your site at all times. Operated remotely via a user friendly GUI, you can take control of your lighting at any time to respond to live events or make easy remote adjustments.
Raytec | www.rayteccctv.com
