How the Cloud is Making Access Control Simpler

A quick tour around the recent ASIS show in Dallas found that many access control providers either already have, or were introducing cloud solutions for access control. Why? Cloud offers simplicity, efficiency and economic benefits to both end users and security integrators.

“On the whole the security industry is a justifiably conservative group when it comes to anything new,” says Steve Van Till, president and CEO, Brivo, Bethesda, Md. “But the industry has started to catch up lately and here’s why it matters for security organizations: Your new security system can be installed more quickly than under the traditional model. With no on-premise servers your integrator will require less time on-site and fewer resources from your IT staff. You should see lower up-front cost of installation.”