ISC East Provides Free Industry Education

ISC East is offering free education through more than 30 free SIA Education@ISC sessions, free Exhibitor product training sessions, and new hands-on workshops.

ISC East’s education program provides critical information on the newest and most relevant technologies in the security industry, the organization described. Attendees can learn from experts, stay up-to-date and take their security to the next level by engaging with industry leaders and sharing ideas with peers who are facing similar challenges.

Some of the free education sessions include:

The Protection of Times Square Plaza From Vehicle Attacks , November 15, 10:30 a.m. - 11:20 a.m.

, November 15, 10:30 a.m. - 11:20 a.m. Decreasing the Surface Area: Cyber Hardening for Video Surveillance , November 16, 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

, November 16, 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. How Secure Is Your Security Network? Things to Consider in an IoT World, November 16, 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

