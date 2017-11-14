Security Industry Veterans Start Marketing Agency

Make Nice Media LLC, a new agency with a specialty in marketing and advertising services for dealers and integrators launched at Honeywell’s CONNECT Conference in San Diego last week. As an official sponsor of the event, Make Nice Media demonstrated its suite of services, including video production, social media and content marketing targeting either businesses or consumers.



The Make Nice Media offering included standardized promotional packages, as well as custom creative development and production services. They also introduced personalized videos, a new, exciting way to get attention and increase sales, drive system upgrades and improve retention through more effective customer on-boarding.

Make Nice Media was started by David Gottlieb, its managing director and Tony Martin, its creative director, both long time security industry veterans with extensive experience in marketing communications. While the company is focused heavily on serving dealers and integrators in the security industry, it has already begun serving clients in other industries, including a California-based cyber security software company, a start-up in the beverage industry and a U.S. manufacturer serving the beautician and art industries.

“At Make Nice Media, we are all about ‘marketing with a personal touch’ and developing content that informs, influences and motivates,” said Gottlieb. “With the clutter and noise today, you can cut through with content that reaches people through storytelling and speaks to them in a thoughtful, engaging way.”

To reach the company, visit www.makenicemedia.com. Gottlieb can be reached at 631-766-2020 or david@makenicemedia.com.