Leviton Opens Innovation Center in Historic New Orleans Warehouse District

Leviton recently opened its new, state-of-the-art Innovation Center in the heart of New Orleans to enable and inspire advanced engineering in the city’s up-and-coming tech hub. Located on Fulton Street in the Warehouse District, just a short walking distance from the Leviton LIVE experience center in the Central Business District, the new facilities are dedicated to furthering Leviton’s technology development and elevating the home and business automation industry.

At the new facilities, Leviton will employ its processes for ideation and innovation to create, design and promote new, exciting products. These include secure cloud services, apps, embedded firmware and hardware for the company’s new Internet of Things products — many of which are developed in New Orleans. The Leviton Energy Management, Controls & Automation team in the current New Orleans east facility will be moving into the new space to join all activities together in one location, providing a platform for collaborative efforts throughout the company.

“We are always seeking new opportunities for advancement of our product development processes to continue growing and expanding our business,” explained Daryoush Larizadeh, Leviton’s president and chief operating officer. “With the new Innovation Center in the Warehouse District of New Orleans, we are empowering leading-edge engineering teams and inspiring fresh, cutting-edge creativity backed by Leviton’s 111-year history of stability and quality.”

New Orleans has been the central location of the Leviton home and business automation activities since 2012 following the company’s acquisition of Home Automation Inc. Leviton has continued to propel its automation offerings for residential and commercial environments by creating lighting solutions that provide elegance, security and energy savings with the convenience of app- and voice-based control.

Leviton recently introduced the award-winning Decora Smart lighting controls with Wi-Fi Technology, Z-Wave Plus Technology and Apple HomeKit compatibility. Consumers enjoy the freedom of controlling light switches, table lamps, small appliances and more using a smartphone or tablet from anywhere. They can create time-based schedules to automate the home without any interaction, or use voice commands to control their home when paired with Amazon Echo, Google Assistant, or Siri from Apple.

The new Innovation Center is located at 865 Fulton Street, New Orleans, LA 70130.