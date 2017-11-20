Richmond Alarm Company Obtains TMA 5 Diamond Monitoring Center Designation

Richmond Alarm Company has obtained the TMA Five Diamond Monitoring Center designation.

This designation is granted annually to monitoring centers that satisfy all of the requirements of the five points of excellence:

commitment to ongoing job-related education and testing by having 100 percent of its monitoring center operators certified using the TMA online training series on industry best practices;

commitment to random inspections and quality criteria standards by a nationally recognized testing laboratory such as FM Approvals, lntertek/ETL and UL;

commitment to raising the industry standards through TMA membership and participation in its activities;

commitment to reducing false dispatches; and

commitment to the highest levels of customer service.

The TMA Five Diamond designation means, in particular, that a monitoring company has demonstrated an exceptionally high degree of responsibility to their local community and their customers through the investment of time, money and commitment to quality operator training. The TMA Monitoring Center Operator course covers virtually all phases of monitoring center communications with customers, police, fire and emergency services communications centers.

There are approximately 2,700 monitoring centers in the U.S. that communicate and interact with police, fire and emergency services agencies. Of this group, fewer than two hundred monitoring centers have achieved the Five Diamond designation, setting these companies apart.